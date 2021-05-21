Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds is all about that K-pop love.

On Thursday, the band “Stray Kids” performed a mashup of their hit “God’s Menu” and BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” on the Korean show “Kingdom: Legendary War”.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney To Star In New Docuseries ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ After Buying Soccer Club

Inspired by the movie “Deadpool”, the band was decked out with costumes, props and set design paying homage to the superhero movie.

After the episode, a fan edited part of the performance to match the scene in “Deadpool” that inspired it, prompting a response from star Ryan Reynolds himself.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Saves You From Embarrassing Drunk Texts In Aviation-Mint Ad

Reynolds has expressed his excitement for K-pop in the past, including in 2019 when he met the group EXO.