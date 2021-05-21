Pink dropped in for a virtual visit to Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live” to promote her new Amazon Prime Video documentary “P!nk: All I Know So Far”.

During her interview, she also answered some questions from fans that host Andy Cohen presented to her, including one asking if she’s ever “gone for a swim in the lady pond.”

Pink revealed that she had been in for a dip.

“Okay, my first girlfriend, I was 13 and she left me for my brother,” she said.

“I was very confused by that because she kissed me first and that’s gross,” she admitted.

Another viewer’s question asked about her husband, Carey Hart, appearing in the music video for her 2009 single “So What”.

As Pink explained, she and Hart were actually going through a rough patch at the time, and had separated. Given that the song’s lyrics obliquely reference Hart in a not-so-flattering light, she admitted she resorted to measures that were “a little shady” to persuade him to appear in the video.

“We weren’t together, and we hadn’t spoken in months,” Pink explained. “He didn’t hear the song before the video and as we were filming, I had the line ‘and you’re a tool’ taken out.”