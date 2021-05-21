Trisha Yearwood is loving being a “bonus mom.”

Speaking to People, the country star opened up about her relationship with husband Garth Brooks’ daughters from his previous marriage to Sandy Mahl.

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood Says Garth Brooks Was A ‘Really Wonderful’ Caretaker Amid Her COVID-19 Battle

“I had a dog before I married Garth but no children of my own. I never even really babysat!” Yearwood said. “So I didn’t know what to do with three young girls. Garth was such a wonderful mentor to me as to how to be a parent, and he told me, ‘You’ll find your way with each of them. Don’t try to be their best friend, and don’t try to be their mom.'”

She continued, “They let me learn my way and allowed me to be that third parent in their lives,” she says. “They were a gift that I didn’t know I needed. I didn’t know how much children brought into your life until I got a chance to be a part of their lives.”

RELATED: Garth Brooks Says He And Trisha Yearwood Worked On Their Marriage During Quarantine: ‘We Came Out The Other End Even Closer’

The artist also talked about how they all managed to bond as a family.

“We realized it was important [to have meals together] back when the girls were starting to drive,” she said. “Getting three teenagers together at once is almost impossible, so we started having ‘veggie night’ to try to get more vegetables in their diet. They loved it, and some of the best conversations happened around that table.”

Talking about how they handled things during the pandemic, Yearwood said, “We’ve been together basically 24/7,” she says. “We kind of lost that as we got busier in our lives, and I think that getting that time back was really valuable for us as a family, especially for me being a bonus mom.”