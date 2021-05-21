Kacey Musgraves is showing off her range.

The country music superstar, 32, joined Elle magazine for an epic round of the mag’s fan-favourite segment, “Song Association”, which debuted Friday. Musgraves is also featured on the June/July issue.

Not only did she rank among the top players, which include Olivia Rodrigo and Lizzo, but she also showed off her knowledge of pop culture and some of the biggest songs of right now.

The premise of the game is simple, Elle gives the player a word and they have 10 seconds to sing a song that includes said word.

“I’m nervous,” the Grammy-winner admits before warming up her vocals.

And after powering through words like “Wild” (“Wild Wild West” by Will Smith”), “Best” (“You’re My Best Friend” by Queen) and “New” (“New Rules” by Dua Lipa”), Musgraves teased her upcoming album, which will be a follow up to her Grammy-winning record Golden Hour.

“This new album that I’m getting ready to put out is very, very personal to me,” she gushed. “I had a lot of fun exploring myself and my emotions in some different ways than I have before. So I’m excited to share those.”

Musgraves has not revealed any release dates.