Mike Fisher is quite the prankster.

The former NHL player played a prank on wife Carrie Underwood, and then sharing a video of his handiwork on Instagram.

In the video, Underwood can be seen walking along with the road with her friend Cara Clark, before Fisher honks his horn at them loudly.

The pair jump and turn around, with Fisher laughing, “We got ‘em!”

The prank comes after Underwood got an epic joke birthday gift from Fisher.

In photos posted on her 38th birthday on March 10, the singer was wearing a shirt that read: “I don’t need Google, my husband knows everything.”

Underwood and Fisher have been married since 2010.