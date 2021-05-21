Anne-Marie and Niall Horan are joining forces for an epic new duet.

“Our Song”, the new single off the songstress’ upcoming album Therapy, features Anne-Marie and the One Direction alum reminiscing over an old flame.

And the music video, which also dropped on Friday, features the pair as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde on the run.

“Just when I think you’re gone, hear our song on the radio/ Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go/ And I’ve been trying but I just can’t fight it/ When I hear it I just can’t stop smiling,” they sing together on the chorus. “I remembеr you’re gone, baby, it’s just the song on thе radio/ That we used to know.”

She took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes details about the making of the video.

OUR SONG mv is out now 💥💥💥💥 had the best time shooting this with @NiallOfficial! It was so cold but I had 12 blankets and 4 hot water bottles hidden around me in the car hahahah. HOPE YOU LOVE IT 💗✨💥😍🌹 https://t.co/WSfQiwM37q pic.twitter.com/1Flz0Uf4mc — ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) May 21, 2021

“Ugh, it feels SO GOOD to announce my new album, Therapy. Music is a source of healing for everyone and music is therapy itself, right?! I hadn’t realised until we were hit by the pandemic just how much I NEEDED music. I need to perform. I need to write. My lyrics are my open diary to you all and writing this album has helped me focus and understand my feelings. I needed this album,” Anne-Marie said about the new project. “This album helped me get to that place too and it encapsulates lots of feelings and emotions, whether it’s tracks that focus on my own ride, or the ones that I have just loved making, and I hope you can lose yourself in it. I made this for you and me.”

Therapy drops July 23.