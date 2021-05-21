Scott Porter is doing it for his wife and mother-in-law.

Speaking to People, the star of “Ginny & Georgia” opened up about his work with The Huntington’s Disease Society of America, and how he was inspired by his wife Kelsey Mayfield’s mom.

RELATED: A Daughter Learns Her Mom’s Secrets In ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Trailer

Not long after he and his wife tied the knot in 2013, his mother-in-law was diagnosed with the brain disease, and later Mayfield herself tested positive for the gene that causes Huntington’s.

Effects of the disease include depression, mood swings, forgetfulness and slurred speech.

“I hope that one day I don’t have to sit my kids down and fully explain to them what is happening to their mother,” Porter said. “That’s why we’re fighting so hard today.”

In order to raise money to fight the disease, Porter is getting the cast of “Ginny & Georgia” back together for a virtual reunion on May 26.

“Everybody said ‘yes.’ They all jumped right in,” the actor. “I’m so excited for us to all get back together, talk about season 1, converse with the fans — kind of like our own little private television convention for ‘Ginny & Georgia’ — and raise money for a great cause at the same time.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Gets Support From Joe Alwyn, Jameela Jamil & More After Calling Out ‘Deeply Sexist’ Joke On ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Filming on the show wrapped at the end of 2019, before the pandemic hit.