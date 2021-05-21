“WandaVision” star Kathryn Hahn would love a hosting role on “Saturday Night Live”.

Hahn, whose role as Agatha Harkness has gone down a storm with “WandaVision” fans, is responding to fans who are hoping she’ll get an “SNL” hosting gig.

“That is something I would love to just jump off a cliff and do,” she said in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

Kathryn Hahn should be the SNL season opener. Idc what she is promoting, we deserve it after having to watch a show wasted on Elon Musk. — Carrie Miller (@carriemiller755) May 21, 2021

Dear diary,

Yet another season has passed and Kathryn Hahn hasn’t hosted @nbcsnl . Why o why hasn’t she hosted yet? Maybe she has had scheduling conflicts? Maybe she’s lined up for the debut of next season? *sigh* Eventually her day will come and the earth will be healed. — Klaire Morgenstern (@_klairem_) May 21, 2021

“I’m feeling really greedy right now,” she added. “There are so many roles left that I haven’t met yet. There are definitely nooks and crannies of a woman’s experience that still need to be told.”

Hahn, who is married to Ethan Sandler (the couple share 14-year-old son, Leonard, and 11-year-old daughter, Mae), said she thinks being a parent factored into her career evolution as well.

“The most fearless or unselfconscious I’ve felt has been post [having] children,” she shared.

Hahn had been told that having kids “would probably forever relegate her to playing supporting roles.”

“Then, all of a sudden, it was like, ‘No. F**k that.’ There was like a sharper clarity to what I could bring. I just didn’t want to waste any more time,” the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star said.