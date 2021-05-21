Brian May has been feeling the love from fans after sharing details of his recent surgery with his 2.8 million Instagram fans.

On Thursday, May 20, the legendary Queen guitarist shared a photo of himself in a hospital gown and mask as he prepared to undergo surgery on one of his eyes.

The surgery, he shared, would hopefully “improve my focus – AND my stereoscopic vision.”

In a followup post, the 73-year-old musician shared a flipped version of the same pic, explaining that it’s his “LEFT eye that’s marked for treatment.”

Immediately after the procedure, he shared another selfie, this one featuring his bandaged eye.

“And …. all done !! I really didn’t feel a thing. It was all done with local anaesthetic and a tiny bit of sedation – So I was conscious throughout the whole thing – and fascinated by this amazing procedure.”

According to May, the whole thing took just 20 minutes. “The patch stays on until tomorrow morning,” he added, thanking his surgeon, the anaesthetist “and all the lovely folks at the London Clinic who have taken care of me so kindly.”

The following day, May returned to Instagram to share a video, with his bandage removed while protecting his eyes with tinted glasses.

he admitted he was “bowled over” by all the “incredible response” he received from fans. “I didn’t expect that,” May says in the video.

“I was just putting a few items of information up about my eye up [on Instagram],” he continues.

“You’ve been so kind, thanks for all the care and sympathy you’ve given me,” May adds with a chuckle.