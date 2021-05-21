They grow up so quickly!

Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are celebrating their daughter, Carys, graduating from high school.

The pair each posted photos on Instagram showing them with Carys, 18, on her big day alongside her older brother Dylan, 20.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas also both posted photos of Dylan jovially picking his sister up.

“What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate!” Zeta-Jones, 51, captioned her post. “You rock and we love you.”

In his own post, Douglas, 76, wrote “Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!”

Back in 2019, Douglas revealed that Carys had transferred to a boarding school.

“Carys is in boarding school, she’s gone so sort of unexpected. She really wanted to take off,” Douglas told Closer Weekly. “It was unexpected because we actually moved to be five minutes from the school that she’d been going to after having had a 45 minute drive and she was really happy. And then all of a sudden this moment came, so we go what are we going to do now?”

Carys turned 18 in April. Zeta-Jones also took to Instagram to celebrate that milestone occasion. “Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you,” Zeta-Jones wrote.

“Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years. You beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor……very important…. is insurmountable. I could go on.”

She then quipped, “Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable,” adding, “I love you angel.”

Zeta-Jones even posted a screenshot of her text convo with her daughter on her birthday. “Thank you for giving birth to me!” Carys texted her mom. Responding as any dutiful mother would, Zeta-Jones texted back, “Oh, giving birth to you was my proudest moment!”

She then joked, “Wait……….. Oscar?…….. No……… Definitely YOU!”

Zeta-Jones won her Oscar in 2003 for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Velma Kelly in “Chicago.” She was pregnant with Carys during the film shoot and during the Oscars ceremony.