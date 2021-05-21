Gillian Anderson is looking back on playing Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of “The Crown”.

In a new digital cover story for Vanity Fair, the actress explained how portraying the controversial former British prime minister was the most technically difficult performance of her career.

“When you take risks, there is a possibility that you will humiliate yourself and fall flat on your face,” Anderson said.

“I knew I was going to throw everything at it, and if people reacted by saying what a car crash it is, I would just have to deal with that and maybe go to bed for a month.”

The performance earned huge praise, with Anderson picking up both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the role.

The 52-year-old star also spoke about how she accidentally brought her role in “The Crown” into the second season of “Sex Education”.

“There were definitely a couple of scenes where I had to say to the director, ‘Maggie showed up a few lines there,’” she remembered. “You may not have been able to tell, but I could tell, and I need to do another take.’”

Vanity Fair additionally sat down with television stars including Nicola Coughlan, Hugh Grant and Jurnee Smollett to discuss starring in some of the most popular shows of the last year, including “Bridgerton”, “The Undoing” and “Lovecraft Country”.

“I called his inner monster John Boy,” Grant said of his devilish character in “The Undoing”.

Reflecting on his recent string of villainous roles, he added, “It’s been about six baddies in a row now. I must stop, but good people revolt me slightly.”

View the full TV portfolio and story, “Scene Stealers,” in Vanity Fair’s June issue and on VanityFair.com.