The CMA Awards is making some changes to Morgan Wallen’s award eligibility.

The County Music Association made changes to the country music star’s award lineup after he was caught on camera using a racial slur, limiting Wallen’s potential wins to certain categories.

According to Variety, any category in which the award would go to his producer or writer collaborators, as well as him, will be left open for the singer and his work to be nominated. However, Wallen will be disqualified from contention for any award that would go solely to him, including Entertainer Of The Year and Male Vocalist Of The Year.

Despite Wallen having one of the most popular albums of the year in any genre, Dangerous: The Double Album, the video — taken in February, documenting the singer using the N-word during a night out with friends in Nashville — has continued to hinder his awards standings. Billboard has also removed Wallen as a honouree ahead of this Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, even with multiple noms.

On Friday, reps for the CMA explained the rationale behind the decision.

“Board of Directors voted to amend Morgan Wallen’s 2021 CMA Awards eligibility: He will be eligible in categories that honour artistic works (Single, Song, Album, Musical Event, and Music Video of the Year categories), so as not to limit the opportunity for other credited collaborators. He will not be eligible for nomination in the individual artist categories (Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year categories),” the CMA said in a statement.

The voting schedule was released Friday, with the first nomination ballot going out to CMA voters on July 6.

Wallen was voted Best New Artist at the CMA Awards last November.