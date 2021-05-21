Dwayne Johnson is hard at work filming his upcoming DC superhero film “Black Adam”.

On Friday, he shared a photo of himself in between shots, calling in to a board meeting for his recently launched line of Zoa Energy Drinks.

“From our financial forecasts to global supply of aluminum cans to all our key assumptions – volume, gross margins, SG&A, EBITDA%… Man what a sharp and inspiring learning curve it all continues to be for me,” he wrote in the caption, adding he’s “learning a lot and learning fast. Committed and always a sponge for knowledge of industries.”

He added: “Because in the end – passion, instinct, experience and guts is all I got.”

Describing the beverage as the “new kid on the block,” he noted that the brand is already seeing “incredible results and success in the energy drink category – and we’ll continue to be the ‘hardest workers on the block’ to meet your strong demand and high expectations.”

He also shared a P.S., telling his 238 million Instagram followers that if they “swipe left and ZOOM IN, you’ll see a small piece of my GOLD BLACK ADAM⚡️ peeking out from under my black cloak of secrecy 💀😊,” adding that his “weekly board meetings all take place during my 30min breaks from shooting #BlackAdam.”