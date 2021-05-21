Click to share this via email

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went to the Happiest Place on Earth.

In a post on Instagram, the blink-182 drummer shared photos of his family trip with Kardashian to Disneyland in California.

Barker was joined by his son and daughter Landon and Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with photos of them all enjoying the trip to the amusement park.

In the comments on the post, Kardashian wrote, “happiest,” to which Barker responded, “with the love of my life.”

Barker and Kardashian announced they were a couple officially back in February in an Instagram post.