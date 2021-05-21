Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg is looking almost unrecognizable on the set of his latest movie.

The 49-year-old actor, who is known for his burly physique, put on 20 pounds in just six weeks for his role in “Stu”.

Wahlberg was spotted wearing a prosthetic chin and a fat suit while filming scenes for the movie in Los Angeles on Friday.

Mel Gibson also stars in the biopic, which centres on boxer-tuned-priest Father Stuart Long.

Wahlberg previously shared photos documenting his weight gain on Instagram.

The “Departed” star thanked his personal chef, Lawrence Duran, for helping him to achieve the transformation.

Duran told E! News that Wahlberg is eating “eight meals a day at about 7,000 calories” and is under the supervision of a physician and a nutritionist.