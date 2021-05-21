Rob Lowe may be neighbours with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but they’re not that close.

According to the “911: Lone Star” actor, 57, while the royal couple can bring a lot of attention to the Montecito neighbourhood, his home was not the location of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, as many had suspected.

RELATED: Rob Lowe Hosts A Mini ‘Parks And Recreation’ Reunion On ‘Ellen’

“They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town… Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same,” Lowe told E! News‘ “Daily Pop”.

Meghan and Harry live “over the fence,” says Lowe, but they “keep a low profile” and he’s only seen Harry once, “I saw Harry once driving.”

“When Oprah moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito. Now that the royals are here: The good news is property values go up, the bad news is the line is longer at Starbucks,” he joked.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Talks To Rob Lowe About The Interview That Still Makes Her ‘Cringe’

“It’s so funny. Everybody thinks the interview is shot at my house and then my friend Ted Sarandos who runs Netflix, everybody thought they shot it at his house,” Lowe explained. “Here’s my thing and I have no idea: I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah’s. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mystery location.”

Harry and Meghan sat down with Winfrey earlier this year revealing shocking revelations about life as working members of the royal family, including alleged racist remarks toward the former “Suits” actress.