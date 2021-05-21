Prince William, Duke of Cambridge inspects the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. HRH Prince William the Duke of Cambridge inspected the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse and was formally welcomed as Lord High Commissioner in the Ceremony of the Keys on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Prince William isn’t wasting any time attending to his royal duties.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, began his week-long tour of Scotland on Friday, just one day after he gave a strongly worded speech criticizing the BBC for “the deceitful way” the network’s infamous 1995 “Panorama” interview with his late mother, Princess Diana, was obtained.

“It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said,” William said in pre-recorded statement. “The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others. It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”

An internal investigation at the BBC about how journalist Martin Bashir secured the interview with the princess concluded that Bashir lied and used forged documents to gain the confidence of Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, and ultimately the Princess of Wales herself.

Not letting the difficult news derail his work, Prince William began his tour of Scotland, which had been announced earlier in the week. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, will be joining William on Monday for the duration of the tour.

William began his northern visit by attending an event in Edinburgh on Friday underscoring the positive impact that sports can have on mental health.

HRH joined professional and local grassroots players in practicing some drills that provided photographers with plenty to snap away at.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – MAY 21: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge kicks a ball on the pitch during a visit to Spartans FC’s Ainslie Park Stadium, to hear about initiatives in Scottish football that champion mental health ahead of the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday, on May 21, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. — Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

William later took part in a video call with players from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The prince’s visit to the pitch comes just one day before the Scottish Cup Final. According to People, William has invited first responders to watch the Scottish Cup Final with him on Sunday at a rooftop bar — an appropriate choice given the ongoing pandemic.

On Friday, Prince William also visited Edinburgh Castle. While in Scotland, William will also carry out his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, undertaking ceremonial duties including speeches at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Church. Per a Kensington Palace statement, “The Duke will spend a day hearing how charities associated with The Church of Scotland have come together over the past year to provide for their local communities in spite of physical distance.”

Upon Kate’s arrival in Scotland on Monday, the couple, who recently celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary, will visit the town of St. Andrews’s where they first met and fell in love almost 20 years ago. They will also travel to Orkney, marking the first time they will be there in an official capacity.