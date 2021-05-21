There can be only one — and it looks like it’s going to be Henry Cavill.

Deadline is reporting that the “Superman v. Batman: Dawn of Justice” star is in discussions to star in a new reboot of “Highlander”; the successful franchise included four feature films starring Christopher Lambert as the titular immortal Scottish warrior, along with a few made-for-TV movies and a TV series starring Adrian Paul, which ran from 1992 until 1998.

According to Deadline, it’s not yet known whether Cavill, if he does sign on, would play Lambert’s character, Duncan MacLeod, or if the reboot would focus on a new character within the world of “Highlander”.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Still Wants To Play James Bond: ‘I Would Absolutely Jump At The Opportunity’

“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski is attached as director, and has been for some time.

Way back in 2016, in fact, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Stahleski had been tapped to lead a new “Highlander” reboot.

“I’ve been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school,” Stahelski told THR at the time.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Says He Hopes To Keep Playing Superman For ‘Years To Come’

“Such great themes of immortality, love, and identity are all wrapped up in such colourful mythology,” he added. “I can’t think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces.”