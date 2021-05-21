Pink is opening up about one of her biggest influences, Madonna.

The “So What” singer, 41, joined Andy Cohen on Thursday night’s “Watch What Happens Live” and shared why she’s always looked up to the icon, 62.

“Madonna was my God. I mean… I remember watching ‘Truth Or Dare’ and just thinking, ‘My God, look at how fierce she is,’” she began.

But what really inspired Pink was how Madonna always “stood for something.”

“She’s such a force and she always stood for something, and she always fought for something. It always seemed like she had such a respect for her crew and her dancers and her craft. She was always pushing boundaries, but not just for controversy’s sake. It’s because it was stuff that she believed in,” Pink explained.

“I would say that that was my first lesson… I could do that… I want to do that,” shed added.

Pink appeared on the hit late-night talk show to promote her upcoming album and Amazon Prime Video documentary, “Pink: All I Know So Far”, which is streaming now.