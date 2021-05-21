Click to share this via email

Lindsey Vonn has reportedly been “having fun” with a new man following her split from P.K. Subban.

The alpine ski racer was spotted walking arm-in-arm with liquor entrepreneur Diego Osorio in New York City on Wednesday, May 19.

The outing comes five months after Vonn’s split from NHL star P.K. Subban.

According to Page Six, the pair first met through a mutual friend.

“Things have just started getting romantic. It’s brand-new,” a source told the outlet. “They’re having fun and seeing where it goes.”

As well as co-founding New York City-based liquor holding company Mezorio Spirits, Osorio has also worked as an actor.

Vonn and Subban announced the end of their engagement last December.

“Over the past 3 years, PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal,” said Vonn in a statement shared on Instagram.

“However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”