Hopes were high for the Archie Comics-inspired “Josie and the Pussycats” when it was released in 2001, featuring Rachael Leigh Cook as lead singer for The Pussycats, which included Tara Reid and Rosario Dawson.

The film was hardly a hit, bringing in just $14.2 million at the domestic box office. However, Cook remains proud of the film despite its inability to bring fans into theatres.

In fact, she’s reprising the role — albeit in stop-motion animated form, for the Adult Swim comedy series “Robot Chicken”.

As Cook tells People, she and her co-stars are thrilled that the film has lived on as a cult classic.

“It definitely took a second,” she said. “We all loved the movie we made, but sometimes movies don’t make money. It’s just a business… but it does do my heart good to know a movie that meant so much to me and the other girls when we made it is now resonating with other people.”

Admitting she has “no idea” what propelled the movie’s recent popularity, she quipped, “If I did, I would probably be killing it in the marketing game right now, because I could have done things differently when the movie initially came out.”

RELATED: Tara Reid, Rosario Dawson, Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite For ‘Josie And The Pussycats’ Anniversary

While she still believes the movie is “awesome,” Cook thought the studio’s marketing efforts targeted the wrong audience.

“I think they just missed the mark in terms of who they were trying to sell the movie to,” she explained. “I think they tried to sell it to tweens and hopefully their parents, when really they could have aimed for a more grown-up audience, even though the movie is safe for kids to watch.”

Cook, a veteran of “Robot Chicken”, also shared her thoughts on reprising Josie for “The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special”.

RELATED: Rachael Leigh Cook Officially Calls ‘Nice Kevin’ Her Boyfriend For The First Time

“You never know what you’re getting into when you go to record ‘Robot Chicken’, especially because things can be in the script and you can end up screaming something else at the top of your lungs that you never thought you would say out loud, let alone in a recorded, going-to-be-heard-everywhere space,” she revealed. “What I love about working on that show is that it always pushes you out of your comfort zone and you’re always going to do something memorable and totally ridiculous.”

Cook has high praise for the special, which she believes is going to go over well with the show’s fans.

“They are reprising the Riverdale world in a way that only ‘Robot Chicken’ can, and if you’re a fan of the show, you cannot miss this special,” she added.