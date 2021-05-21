Click to share this via email

Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as John Luther this September.

The actor, 48, confirmed the highly anticipated “Luther” movie will begin production this fall, telling Variety, “It’s been a long time coming.”

Fans of the hit detective series have been waiting for a film to close out the series since its end in 2019. “Luther” ran for five seasons on the BBC and won two Golden Globes in the process.

“We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming,” Elba told the outlet.

Adding, “We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production.”

The series follows Elba as John Luther, a detective chief inspector working for the Serious Crime Unit of the U.K. police.

“Luther” first debuted in 2010.