NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Actor Matthew Perry attends 2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "The Circle" the at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by

Could this BE better timed?

Matthew Perry has just launched a new online merch store that fans of his “Friends” character Chandler Bing will doubtless love. Perry unveiled the merch in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Could I BE More ME?” the actor captioned a photo of him wearing a hoodie with that same phrase printed on it in the instantly recognizable “Friends” font. He added, “I’m releasing a new limited edition merchandise collection only available for three weeks. Get yours in the link in my bio so people will know just how ‘you’ you are.”

RELATED: HBO Max Drops ‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer

Among those queuing up to buy the hoodies? David Beckham. “I need one,” the famed footballer commented on the post.

Perry and Chandler became known for the catchphrase “Could I BE anymore…” during the hit sitcom’s 10 year run.

RELATED: Matthew Perry And Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Show Off ‘Friends’-Themed Apparel Line

Perry’s merch also includes apparel with the phrases, “Could I be any more vaccinated?” and “Could I have had a longer day?”, the latter of which includes a cartoon sketch of Perry in a bathtub referencing a famous scene in the show when Joey (Matt LeBlanc) walked in on Chandler taking a bubble bath.

The actor is also selling dog bandanas and baby onesies on his site.

Perry made his first foray in merch in December of last year with a limited edition t-shirt line that also featured his famous catchphrase. A cartoon of Perry as Chandler Bing awkwardly dancing accompanied the phrase,“Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?” The shirt was sold to raise funds for the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 relief fund.

The “Friends” reunion debuts on HBO Max on May 27.