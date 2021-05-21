Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight.

After tabloids reported that the 23-year-old makeup mogul and Travis Scott have an open relationship, Jenner denied the “disrespectful” rumours” on Friday. The reality star posted a screenshot of a DailyMail article that read, “Kylie Jenner and rapper beau Travis Scott ‘rekindled their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship!)'”

“You guys really just make up anything,” she tweeted, adding in a separate post, “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

She also replied to another follower who said that TMZ also reported the same news, writing, “I just saw this but yes TMZ too lol.”

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

i just saw this but yes tmz too lol https://t.co/qtuaoDHADd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Jenner and Scott have been in an on-off romance since 2017. They are parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi. As for where their relationship stands? The two co-parent and get along, while a source told ET they are romantically reconnected and are making it work.

“Kylie and Travis are trying to make things work in a way that makes sense for them,” a source told ET on Friday. “Travis really respects Kylie and worships the ground she walks on. She means a lot to him. He loves that Kylie is such a boss and how great of a mom she is. Kylie loves that Travis is so creative and that he makes a big effort to be involved in Stormi’s life.”

It’s also no secret that Jenner has been wanting to expand her family. On multiple occasions, she has told her fans that she hopes to give Stormi a sibling one day.

“Kylie and Travis are on very close terms and ideally Kylie would love to have more kids one day,” the source said, adding, “She would of course love for the father of her future children to be Travis, but they aren’t putting any pressure on themselves and are seeing where things go.”

Just earlier this week, the couple treated their daughter to a magical day at Disneyland. The beauty mogul shared several photos to her Instagram Story of the family having a blast at the park, which included rides on Alice in Wonderland and Mad Tea Party. Scott wrote next to photos of him and Stormi, “A forever ride.”

See their special day at the park in the video below.

More From ET:

Kylie Jenner Wants to Have More Kids With Travis Scott, Source Says

Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup Free While Lounging With Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Exploring a Romantic Relationship