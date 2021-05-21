John Boyega is commending Marvel for elevating Black characters on screen.

The actor shared his thoughts on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” while speaking on NPR’s “Fresh Air” podcast.

“The characters are only as good as the moments that you give them,” noted Boyega.

“When we talk about, you know, Captain America and him kind of facing off Thanos and his army, when you talk about these moments that are given to characters, it’s only because these moments are written by somebody. These moments are put in there on purpose to elevate characters.”

Speaking about Anthony Mackie’s character in the hit Disney+ series, he continued, “We’ve got people now watching ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’, and a lot of people have been commenting about the elevation of Falcon’s character – right? – in the series and how they’ve really done well with bringing him up, which I also agree as well.

“You know, that’s because you give characters these special moments. But then what then happens when, you know, some moments feel like you’re being bypassed and it kind of goes for years and years and things pile on?”

Boyega previously put the spotlight on the issue of on screen diversity after playing Finn in the “Star Wars” franchise.

In a viral GQ interview published in September 2020, the 29-year-old star highlighted the fact that minority actors were sidelined from the main narrative.

On his decision to go public on the matter, Boyega told NPR, “As you go along and all these issues pile on top, you know, I just thought it was, you know, quite important to say something, so it’s not an elephant in the room.”

He added, “And I think that, you know, more conversations have even been bubbling with other actors now in different projects and franchises… things that they noticed as well. It’s a conversation worth having, to be honest.”