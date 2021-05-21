Joseph Baena is learning from the best.

In a new post shared to his personal Instagram, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger documents a day at the gym with his father, the “Terminator” superstar.

Baena, 23, is in the process of following his dad’s footsteps and entering the world of bodybuilding. The actor, 73, rose to fame as the “Austrian Oak.”

“This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do ‘forced reps’ for the rest of the workout. You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I’m going to be hurting tomorrow,” Baena writes.

Adding, “Overloading on the rows, bench press, pull-downs, etc… thankfully my studly training partner helped me get every last rep. This is another great approach to training and a fantastic way to build size and strength! Try it out with your training partner 💪.”

While Baena works as a realtor, he has also tested out his acting skills. He will appear in the upcoming sci-fi comedy, “The Chariot”.

Schwarzenegger shares Baena with Mildred Patricia Baena. The “Predator” actor is also father to Patrick, 27, Katherine, 31, Christopher, 23, and Christina, 29.