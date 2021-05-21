Two for the price of one.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will be joining Jimmy Fallon as co-host of “The Tonight Show” on Monday May 24.

Fallon revealed the news on Friday’s episode of his late night talk show.

Fallon and Grohl will split all the traditional hosting duties, including giving the opening monologue, interviewing guests (comedian Jim Jeffrey and country star Blake Shelton) and partaking in games.

Grohl joins Fallon hot on the heels of the announcement that he and the Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Grohl was previously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his former band Nirvana in 2014.

While Grohl has never hosted “The Tonight Show” before, this won’t be his first gig in late night. He previously hosted the Halloween episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2017 dressed as David Letterman.

Grohl has been keeping busy as of late, releasing a documentary “What Drives Us”, appearing alongside his mom Virginia is her docuseries based on her book, “Cradle to Stage” (on Paramount+), and releasing a new album with the Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight.