Salma Hayek is loving having Lady Gaga as her co-star in “House Of Gucci”.

During her interview with Variety, the Oscar-nominated actress, 54, gushed about starring alongside Gaga in the upcoming crime drama film.

“House Of Gucci” is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed and details the turbulent marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, the head of the Gucci fashion house, leads to murder.

“We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia,” Hayek said of getting to know Gaga. “Her accent was perfect.”

She added, “I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set. We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other.”

Hayek continued, “And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she’s good with the accent,” Hayek said. “Of course, she has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character… Her level of commitment — I’ve only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she’s also a great team player.”

Hayek portrays Pina Auriemma, a close confidante of Patrizia (played by Gaga). Adam Driver and Jared Leto are also in the film playing Maurizio and Paolo Gucci, respectively. Al Pacino also stars.

“House Of Gucci” is expected to hit big screens this November.