Ian Somerhalder is paying a heartfelt tribute to wife Nikki Reid on her 33rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the “Vampire Diaries” star looked back on how Reid built him out of a “terrible” business situation.

“What many of you may not know is this woman is the reason I was actually able to build @brothersbondbourbon . I’ve never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into,” wrote the actor.

Explaining how he ended up in millions of dollars of debt, he continued, “Before Nik and I got together I built a company while shooting TVD that was important to me. I invested heavily, I made huge personal guarantees to banks. However due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry – I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole.”

Somerhalder went on to credit Reid for “finding a way out.”

“This woman here decided that she didn’t want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out,” he wrote.

“She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman. Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman.”

Concluding his post by wishing the “Twilight” star a happy birthday, Somerhalder said, “I honor this woman and appreciate her more than anyone I could ever imagine. Happy 33 you incredible angel of a person. The light you radiate into our household and this planet is beyond inspiring.”

He signed off the post by adding, “The world needs people like you.

Love, Ian aka Baby Daddy.”

Somerhalder and Reid are parents to 3-year-old daughter Bodhi.