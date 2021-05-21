Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Jeopardy!” is honouring the memory of Brayden Smith, who sadly passed away back in February.

Nicknamed “Billy Buzzsaw”, the 24-year-old contestant became a five-time champion after appearing on the show back in 2020.

RELATED: Alex Trebek Confirms He Used To Live In Fan’s Aunt’s House In Viral Video

“You’ve now met all 15 of the player who qualified for the Tournament of Champions — well, almost all,” said guest host Buzzy Cohen in a video for the game show’s Tournament of Champions.

“Brayden Smith, the incredible young man who won five shows and $115,000 in January, passed away earlier this year,” the presenter continued.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Reflects On Standing Next To Alex Trebek On ‘Jeopardy!’ Stage Ahead Of Guest-Hosting Gig

“Brayden’s family has established a fund in his name, and Jeopardy! will be donating to that fund. We want to express our best wishes and condolences to his family.”

Smith’s mother, Debbie Smith, later retweeted the video tribute.

Our family is deeply touched by @Jeopardy’s ToC tribute to Brayden and its pledge to support the Brayden Smith Memorial Fund. What a formidable group of Champs. Brayden would feel honored to be counted among you. https://t.co/eJpsD4YGRY — Debbie Smith (@debbieinlv) May 21, 2021

“Our family is deeply touched by Jeopardy’s ToC tribute to Brayden and its pledge to support the Brayden Smith Memorial Fund. What a formidable group of Champs,” she wrote. “Brayden would feel honored to be counted among you.”

RELATED: Jean Trebek Opens Up About Losing Alex Trebek In First Interview Since His Death: ‘I Absolutely Have Moments Of Waves Of Grief’

Smith sadly passed away on Feb. 5 due to complications from surgery.

The young contestant was considered to be late host Alex Trebek’s “last great champion.”