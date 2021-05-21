Kristin Cavallari is thoroughly enjoying single life.

The “Very Cavallari” star gave an update on her relationship status while joining in on the latest episode of Tilley and Tanya Rad’s “Scrubbing In” podcast

“I’m really enjoying where I’m at right now and I’m having a good time. But I am 100 percent single at the moment,” explained the 34-year-old fashion designer.

Cavallari and NFL star Jay Cutler filed for divorce in April 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Although she briefly dating comedian Jeff Dye, Cavallari confirmed that she’s single again for now.

“I dated somebody and it was great. He was the perfect guy to date after Jay,” she shared. “He was really sweet, made me feel really good. But now I just want to be by myself.”

The reality TV star also shared her thoughts on dating and marriage in the future.

“I’m not gonna force it,” she said. “I just want to enjoy the journey… I’m OK sitting in sadness or loneliness or any of those feelings.”

She continued, “It’s going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids,” she explained. “My kids will not meet anybody until I know this is the one, which I don’t even want to happen. For a long time.”

On whether she’d like to tie the knot again Cavallari added, “I definitely believe in marriage and I think that I will, eventually. But the thought of getting married right now is like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Makes me cringe. But yes, I still very much believe in it, and I do think that I’ll meet someone eventually.”