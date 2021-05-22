James Brolin is paying tribute to his daughter Eden and son Trevor.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star took to Instagram on Friday to share a rare photo of himself with his grown children, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Adair.

“My girl and my boy (@edenbrolin & @funtonofun) who jump started my heart almost 33 years ago and has kept me real, kept me true, and has shown me what a diamond asset humility is,” Brolin wrote in the caption.

“I love you both so much,” he concluded.

Both have followed their father’s path toward careers in showbiz; Trevor is an actor and producer, while Eden is an actress who recently had a recurring role in the TV series “Yellowstone”.