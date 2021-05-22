Click to share this via email

Queen Elizabeth paid a visit to Portsmouth, England to visit the aircraft carrier named in her honour, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, where she spoke with the vessel’s officers and members of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines.

As People reports, the Queen wore a very significant piece of jewelry for her visit, subtly paying tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 last month.

Accenting her red coat and matching hat, the Queen wore the “Scarab” brooch that the Duke of Edinburgh — a veteran of the Royal Navy — gave her as a personal gift in 1966.

The Queen presents the 15 years Long Service and Good Conduct Medal to Petty Officer Matthew Ready on @HMSQNLZ. Find out more about The Queen's role as Head of the Armed Forces: https://t.co/YDXYx4x8dc pic.twitter.com/wQax78UMVg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 22, 2021

“Three cheers for Her Majesty The Queen” The ship’s company bid farewell to The Queen as she departs HMS Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/AGpYeLn9P6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 22, 2021

The Queen also wore the brooch when she and Philip posed for a portrait commemorating their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

To mark The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh's 70th Wedding Anniversary, new photographic portraits have been released worldwide. pic.twitter.com/Jl6elndhFe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 18, 2017

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is the Royal Navy’s fleet flagship, and can accommodate 60 aircraft. The aircraft carrier was first commissioned in 2017.

Over the next 28 weeks, the aircraft carrier will lead the Carrier Strike Group — which includes two Royal Navy Frigates, two Destroyers, two supply ships and Astute Class Submarine — on a world tour, covering 26,000 miles.