A new preview from an upcoming documentary special has just landed that’s certain to make fans want to rock and roll all night — and party every day.

“Biography: KISStory” details the musical career of KISS, the blood-spewing, fire-breathing rockers known for such hits as “Detroit Rock City” and “Strutter”.

In the two-part A&E documentary, original band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons tell their story, from the band’s early years to global superstardom over the course of a career spanning six decades.

On Friday, a preview clip was released from the doc in which Simmons and Stanley reunite at the famous Electric Lady Studios in New York’s Greenwich Village.

While there, the rock duo relives their first attempts to make music tother early in their career.

“From the beginning, Gene felt more like a relative … I felt real fortunate to have met him,” Stanley says in a clip. “In spite of him driving me crazy a lot of times.”

“Paul and I, the chemistry worked,” Simmons adds. “But it didn’t start that way.”

Simmons also remembers being introduced to Stanley and listening to his demo song “Sunday Driver”, which was later released as “Let Me Know”.

“Wow, that’s a good song!” he remembers thinking when he first heard the track.

Also interviewed are current band members Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, along with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, manager Doc McGhee and producer Bob Ezrin.

“Through the ‘Biography’ lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honours the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and head of programming for A&E. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

“Biography: KISStory” airs Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28.