Prince Harry’s 2-year-old son Archie will never meet his grandmother, Princess Diana, but her memory apparently looms large in his young life.

That’s the takeaway from a moment in “The Me You Can’t See”, the new Apple TV+ docuseries that teams the Duke of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey for a frank look at mental health.

In one part of the series, reports Town & Country, Harry reveals that one of the first words Archie spoke was “Grandma Diana.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Broke Down Crying Ahead Of Oprah Interview Due To The Effort To ‘Smear’ Her

“I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said—apart from ‘mama,’ ‘papa,’ it was then ‘grandma’. Grandma Diana,” Harry said.

“It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here,” Harry said of his late mother, who died in 1997.

“I wish she could’ve met Meghan,” he added. “I wish she was around for Archie.”

RELATED: Prince Harry On Struggling To Deal With His Mother Princess Diana’s Death: ‘If We Hold On To Grief It Manifests Itself And Appears Later In Life’

Meanwhile, the first word Archie learned was an unusual one.

During his February 2021 appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, Harry revealed the first word his son spoke was “crocodile.”

“Three syllables,” Harry marvelled, gushing about his son’s vibrant personality.

“He is hysterical,” added the prince. “He’s got the most amazing personality. He’s already putting three, four words together; he’s already singing songs.”