The “Brady Bunch” kids are reuniting for a new TV project.

The cast of “The Brady Bunch” broke ratings records for HGTV when they reunited for the 2019 series “A Very Brady Renovation”, and a new Lifetime holiday movie will be bringing them together once again.

According to Entertainment Weekly, several several “Brady Bunch” stars will be appearing in “Blending Christmas”, which stars Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell.

Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby) will also be appearing.

In addition, Jennifer Elise Cox — who played Jan Brady in “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “A Very Brady Sequel” — has also joined the cast, as has Robbie Rist (a.k.a. Cousin Oliver).

Duff and O’Connell play a couple named Emma and Liam, notes EW, “who learn the resort Emma used to spend Christmas at is being redeveloped. Liam hatches a plan to not only bring Emma to that resort one last time to propose, but brings along their entire families. As the stress of a blended family pulls them apart, it’s up to Emma and Liam’s families to pull the couple back together.”

Look for “Blending Christmas” to debut sometime during the 2021 holiday season.