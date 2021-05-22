BTS may just have the perfect song and music video of summer 2021.

In an interview with Sirius XM on Friday, the mega-famous Korean boy band talked about their new track “Butter” — the music video for which just dropped — and their timeline for them going back on tour.

Band leader RM spoke for the group in describing “Butter” as “just a cool summer song.” The music video for the dance-pop song debuted on Thursday and broke the record for most YouTube views for a new release within 24 hours. By midnight EST on Friday the video had racked up roughly 113 million views. So whose record did BTS break? Their own. The music video for their hit “Dynamite” previously held the record for most views in 24 hours with 101.1 million views.

RELATED: BTS Juxtapose Their Global Success With Rise In Violence Against Asians: ‘We Are Outliers’

As for the inspiration behind the music video for “Butter”, RM said, “We’re trying to show our charms, how we’re attractive as individuals and as a team.”

When asked when the group would be able to go back on tour amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, RM responded with a laugh. “Only God knows,” he said, adding, “When it feels safe for everyone to go to a concert we will hop on tour ASAP, literally ASAP.”

RELATED: BTS Teases ‘Friends’ Reunion Appearance

The band is also about to launch a collaboration with McDonald’s following in the path of other big name artists like Travis Scott. Speaking of the group’s affinity for the fast food giant, Suga told Sirius, “We have a lot of memories from McDonald’s even back when we were trainees.”

BTS’ special McDonald’s meal will be available in almost 50 countries starting May 26.