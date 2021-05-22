Arnold Schwarzenegger is a man of many talents. Impersonating animated TV characters, however, is not one of them.

The former California governor made that clear with an odd video he uploaded to his YouTube channel, in which he dubs in the voice of Stewie Griffin annoying mom Lois in an episode of “Family Guy”.

In the video, Schwarzenegger is seen holding a script, while reciting Stewie’s entreaties of “mom,” “momma,” “ma” and the like while he tries to get his mother’s attention.

While there’s no denying it’s entertaining to watch the “Terminator” star read the lines, the question is… why?

At the moment, that remains unclear; until the reason for Schwarzenegger’s unique line reading becomes clear, fans can just enjoy the clip for its sheer absurdity.