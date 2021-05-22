Shanna Moakler is not backing down from her fight with ex-husband Travis Barker and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

The model and former Miss USA, 46, spoke with TMZ on Friday while out to dinner in Woodland Hills with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Matt Rondeau, 28, also a model.

“My family’s broken because of [the Kardashian] family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” Moakler said.

Moakler recently accused Kim Kardashian of having an affair with Barker back in 2006 which she says effectively ended her and Barker’s marriage. Sources close to Kim have denied the allegation. Barker and Moakler share two kids, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17. Moakler’s relationship with both of them has soured recently.

“We just had dinner with our kids and all their friends three weeks ago,” Moakler said. “So, you know, this has all started since my ex started dating a certain person.”

“I don’t care about Travis and Kourtney in any capacity whatsoever,” Moakler added. “All I care about is my children, mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward in that capacity.”

Moakler also said she has been bullied since she has took a public stance against both Kourtney and Kim. Still, she remains undeterred. “I’m a momma bear and I’m going to defend myself and I’m going to stick up for my children” she said.

Before her convo with TMZ wrapped, Moakler offered one last parting shot directed squarely at Kourtney and Kim: “Thanks for destroying my family…twice.”