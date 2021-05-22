Rumer Willis isn’t letting herself be bothered by the haters.

The actress and singer, 32, responded to an Instagram follower who criticized her for posting a pic from a sexy photo shoot. The photo, taken by popular celebrity photographer Tyler Shields, shows Willis topless with her hands strategically placed so as not to show full-on nudity.

“Deleting you all … seriously, Insta isn’t for a constant stream of naked pics by you and your sisters. Get a damn job,” the commenter wrote.

Willis took the comment in stride, responding, “That’s cool. If you don’t like, you can simply unfollow.” She added, “This picture made me feel really beautiful and made me happy and considering what your bio says, I would think that you would have a little bit more understanding for just allowing someone to post what they like on their page. But nevertheless, sending you love and light.”

Unfortunately for Willis, she received other negative comments on the post as well. One person wrote, “Still confused as to why people post nude photos on social media. Why? Guess Instagram is the new Playboy. This generation of kids are so confused.”

To this comment Rumer replied, “I appreciate that is your perspective but that is not at all why I do it, and I learned a long time ago not to place values on other people’s opinions, good or bad, about what I look like or I do, specifically because there is so much negativity.”

This is not the first time Willis posting sexy photos on Instagram — taken by Tyler Shields no less — has elicited some negative comments.

In October of last year, Willis discussed how people reacted to another photo she posted also taken by Shields that had a bondage theme. Appearing on “The Talk”, Willis said of the photo, “There was a part of me that just was feeling really empowered and good about myself and I wanted to share it.”

“I knew that it would probably bring up a lot of comments,” she added, “but I was not at all prepared for the amount of negativity. It was really harsh.”