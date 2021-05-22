Dave Bautista starred alongside comedian Tig Notaro in the just-released Netflix zombie movie “Army of the Dead.” But the pair still haven’t met.

Notaro was brought onto the film at the very last minute to replace actor Chris D’Elia after he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, which D’Elia denies.

Because of Covid-19, director Zack Snyder couldn’t reassemble the entire cast to do re-shoots. Instead, he had to shoot all of Notaro’s scenes solo in front of a green screen and digitally edit her into the existing film. The end result being that Notaro never got to actually meet any of her cast-mates.

“It was weird, because, you know, I wasn’t there,” Bautista told Vulture of his experience watching the completed film with Notaro in it. The pair have multiple scenes together in the movie.

“And when I watch it, I feel like I was there. There’s a connection that’s missing there,” he said. “But I don’t feel like the movie misses a beat. Anybody who doesn’t know that that’s the case won’t pick up on it at all. Tig fits right in, and her chemistry fits right in.”