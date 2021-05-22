The category is: fancy footwork.

LeBron James shows off his salsa dancing skills in a new extended cut of a Mountain Dew commercial that the soda company posted on Twitter on Friday.

The video shows 45 seconds of LeBron tearing up the ballroom floor as he teaches a salsa dancing class. Part of this footage was used in a separate Mountain Dew commercial which debuted on May 13 and imagined what LeBron’s life would look like today had he not hit the snooze button on his life, metaphorically that is.

You asked, we listened. Sit back and enjoy LeBron Salsa King in his entirety in this exclusive extended cut. @KingJames #MTNDEWRISE #MorningMakesYou pic.twitter.com/ChnASAfhYq — MTN DEW RISE ENERGY (@MountainDewRise) May 22, 2021

Fans were clamouring for more video of LeBron salsa dancing and Mountain Dew finally gave the people what they wanted.

“You asked, we listened,” the company wrote on Twitter. “Sit back and enjoy LeBron Salsa King in his entirety in this exclusive extended cut.”

Watch the original commercial, below.