Italian rock group Måneskin won the 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Zitti E Buoni”.

However, the Rome-based band’s big win was immediately clouded by controversy when cameras followed the group backstage, with lead singer Damiano David briefly bending over a table in such a way that it appeared he was snorting cocaine.

David, however, denied that was the case. “[Guitarist Thomas Raggi] broke a glass… I don’t use drugs. Please guys, do not say that. Don’t say that, really. No cocaine, please, do not say that,” the singer said at a press conference, as reported by Variety.

Following the incident, the European Broadcast Union, which hosts the annual television event, issued a statement indicating that David had volunteered to take a drug test to prove his innocence.

“We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night. The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU,” said the statement.

“The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer,” the statement continued. “The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”

On Monday, the EBU issued a statement declaring that David had been tested, and no drugs had been detected.

No drugs were used by Italian winners Måneskin in the Green Room. Read our full statement here 👉 https://t.co/ChPX0C9wTO pic.twitter.com/MQWGyzyxDc — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 24, 2021

“Following allegations of drug use in the Green Room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage. A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Måneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU,” read the new statement.

“No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed,” the statement added. “We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band.”