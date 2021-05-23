The apple didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Mick Jagger and son Devereaux, the youngest of the Rolling Stones frontman’s eight children.

Melanie Hamrick, the 77-year-old rocker’s 34-year-old girlfriend, was photographed at a screening of “Peter Rabbit 2” with the couple’s son.

In the photos, 4-year-old Dev bears a striking resemblance to his famous father.

Hamrick, a choreographer and former ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, was accompanied by Sally Wood, wife of Sir Mick’s Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood, and their twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose.

In a 2018 interview, Hamrick opened up about her unconventional relationship with Jagger.

“Mick and I are fantastic co-parents and I don’t feel as though I’m the sole caregiver at all,” she told You Magazine.

“I never feel a lack of support, regardless of our not being based in the same city,” she added. “I feel as though I have more support from him than some of my married friends get from their husbands. With WhatsApp, FaceTime and social media, you can now have a close relationship even long distance. I think the norms of relationships have changed. Or maybe I’m just really modern and independent.”