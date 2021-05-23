As Prince William continues his royal tour of Scotland, on Sunday he visited an Edinburgh facility combatting homelessness, a cause that he shares with late mother Princess Diana.

As People reports, on Sunday morning the Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to Grassmarket Community Project, which uses “social enterprise, mentoring, education and support in a nurturing environment” to create “opportunities for those furthest from mainstream education and employment opportunities.”

RELATED: Prince William Recalls ‘Saddest’ Memory When He Learned Of Princess Diana’s Death While In Scotland

During his visit, William visited the centre’s workshop, which makes furniture from recycled church pews.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, May 24, William will be joined by wife Kate Middleton, who will accompany him for the remainder of the trip, which will include a stop at their alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, where the spouses first met nearly 20 years earlier.

RELATED: Prince William Starts Royal Tour Of Scotland One Day After Speech About ‘Deceitful’ BBC Interview

“Both he and The Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year,” said a Kensington Palace spokesperson of the royal visit to Scotland.