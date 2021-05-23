Demi Lovato is urging everyone to be careful with their compliments to someone who’s experienced weight loss.

“Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder,” wrote Lovato in a message shared on Instagram Story.

“If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…” the singer continued.

“Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud ass eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘if you eat less you’ll lose even more weight,’” added Lovato.

“But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking ‘Well, damn. What’d they think of my body before?’ Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and everyday I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes,” the post concluded.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato recently came out as non-binary. “I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” they shared on Twitter.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” Lovato added. “Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”