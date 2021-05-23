Four years after multiple allegations of sexual assault derailed his Hollywood career, Kevin Spacey is set for a return to the big screen.

According to a report from ABC News, Spacey has been cast by Italian director Franco Nero in his upcoming film “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio” — translated to English as “The Man Who Drew God” — which will film in Italy.

Spacey will reportedly be co-starring with Oscar winner Vanessa Redgrave, who is married to Nero.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

Spacey exited Netflix’s “House of Cards” in 2017 after he was hit with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and was then charged with indecent assault over an alleged incident involving a teenage boy; Spacey pled not guilty, but the charges were subsequently dropped.

Spacey was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film “Billionaire Boys Club”, which was released in just 11 theatres and grossed a record-low $618 during its opening weekend.