Gisele Bündchen is ready to take the next decade by storm.

The Brazilian supermodel, who turned 40 last July, opened up on ageing during a new episode of Dior Digital Talk.

“I feel better at 40 than I felt at 30, I can tell you that much,” said the mom of two, who is married to NFL legend Tom Brady.

Bündchen employs a combination of pilates, yoga and mediation to keep herself both looking and feeling so youthful.

“I think the 40s are going to be awesome,” she continued. “The 20s were a little challenging, I’m not going to lie. The 30s, I was getting a grip on stuff. Now the 40s, I’m like, ‘Let’s go!'”

The catwalk queen also spoke about the importance of the eyes and how they are “the window [to] the soul.”

“As I am now 40. I definitely sense that the eyes are something I really want to take care of; more now, that I am more aware of it than ever,” she shared.

Discussing the pandemic and how people are now using their eyes to communicate more than ever before due to face masks, Bündchen added, “For me, I go the extra mile, the extra point of actually looking someone in the eyes. Just trying to send a positive vibration, a positive energy to the eyes because the eyes are very powerful. You look at someone’s eyes and you kind of see the life they went through.”