Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a big surprise in store for a young fan celebrating his 7th birthday this week.

The “Jumanji” star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of the personalized message he recorded in honour of little Kash’s birthday celebration.

“Alright this message is for a very special kid. Like a cool kid. Not just any cool kid, but the coolest kid on the planet. It’s big birthday time for Kash,” said the actor, appearing on screen at Kash’s party.

“Kash, DJ here, also known as your Uncle Rock,” he continued. “I hope you have a great birthday and have the best time. Eat a lot of cake or whatever your heart desires because it’s your birthday. Sending you lots of love. Hug your dad for me, please. Hug your mom and have the best time. Have the best birthday and I’ll be seeing you soon.”

The video sees Kash smiling and giggling as his hero talks to him through the TV.

Captioning his post, Johnson wrote. “Look at this little boy’s smiling face!!”

The former wrestler added, “I mean look at this little boy’s smiling face!!” he wrote, adding that “this kinda stuff is truly the BEST part of my job.”

The kind hearted 49-year-old star previously performed a song from “Moana” especially for a young cancer patient.