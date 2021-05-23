A brief 15-second teaser has just dropped for “Last Night in Soho”, the upcoming movie from director Edgar Wright, whose films include “Shaun of the Dead”, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “Baby Driver”.

“Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer,” the film’s synopsis explains.

“But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…” the synopsis concludes.

In the teaser, Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) can be seen portraying the singer, while the cast also includes Matt Smith, Thomasin McKenzie and Terrence Stamp. The film also marks the final screen appearance of the late Diana Rigg, who passed away in September at age 82.

The full trailer will be unveiled on Tuesday, May 25; “Last Night in Soho” will debut Oct. 22.